MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $5.90 million. MediWound reported sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year sales of $29.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $29.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $19.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in MediWound by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. 258,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,125. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

