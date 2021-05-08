Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

