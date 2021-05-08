Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 384,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,286,000 after acquiring an additional 80,307 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.5% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $220.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.38 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.