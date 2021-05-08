Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 492.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,433,000 after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,713,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

