Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 890.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders sold 51,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $138.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $140.64.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

