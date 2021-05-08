Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 215,522.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.33 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

