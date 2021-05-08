Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,385.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,167.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,286.00.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.