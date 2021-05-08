megaBONK (MBONK) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $6,317.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00081999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.02 or 0.00793293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,563.33 or 0.09490569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00044537 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

