Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) PT Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:MR.UN traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.12. 68,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.49. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.09 and a one year high of C$7.20. The company has a market cap of C$92.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.