Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $29.15 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Meme has a market capitalization of $29.15 million and $5.75 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $1,040.92 or 0.01770855 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.56 or 0.00676338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020143 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

