Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.99

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Shane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. 43.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

