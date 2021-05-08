Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 843.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 85,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $78.41. 11,677,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,868,303. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.