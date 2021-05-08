Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK) dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.01 and last traded at $30.01. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95.

Mestek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.