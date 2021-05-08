Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Sells $2,211,750.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $51.02.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.