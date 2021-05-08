MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MetLife by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

NYSE MET opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

