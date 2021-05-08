MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

MetLife stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $67.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 149.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in MetLife by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MetLife by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

