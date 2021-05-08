Metronome Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00008727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and approximately $200,629.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 68,676.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

