Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,002.89.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $20.01 on Friday, hitting $1,278.56. 142,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,229.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,164.95. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $661.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

