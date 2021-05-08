MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Earnings Results

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,880,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

