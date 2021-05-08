Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average is $142.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $166.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.