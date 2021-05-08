Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $921,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.96.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

