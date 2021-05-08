Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.96.

MCHP opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average of $142.93. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,747 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

