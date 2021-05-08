Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.