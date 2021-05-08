Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $51.48 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,488 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 4.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Zoetis worth $51,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

