MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MinebeaMitsumi had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNBEY remained flat at $$50.68 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. MinebeaMitsumi has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

