Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $230,842,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,267,000 after buying an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after buying an additional 330,433 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $114.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

