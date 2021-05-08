Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.88. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 6,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $789,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,889 shares of company stock worth $9,979,185 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

