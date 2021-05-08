Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $228.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.69 and its 200 day moving average is $213.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

