Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $88.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.