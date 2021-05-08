Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $6.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.46.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,595 shares of company stock valued at $75,643,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

