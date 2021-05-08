Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.64

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.64 and traded as high as $20.07. Misonix shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 56,575 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Misonix alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $346.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 249,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 237,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Misonix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Misonix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.