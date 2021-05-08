Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.20 billion-$41.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.65 billion.

Shares of MG stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $10.85. 102,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $318.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

