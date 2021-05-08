MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.95. 31,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,041. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

