MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.95. 31,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,041. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.
