Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Raised by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 145,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2,766.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,069 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,453,182.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock valued at $838,205,524. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

