Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.61.

MRNA stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.15. 11,952,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,035,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.07. Moderna has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

