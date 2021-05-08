Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Cut to $231.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.59% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.61.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. Moderna has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of -100.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,411,583.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,731,720 shares of company stock worth $838,205,524. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.