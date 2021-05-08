Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 73,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mondelez International by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.