MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $4,090,240.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $260.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $171.24 and a one year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,895,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

