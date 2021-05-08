Monolith (TKN) Market Cap Achieves $21.54 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $21.54 million and $15,964.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.51 or 0.00778040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,542.32 or 0.09425194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.