Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Monroe Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

