Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.02, but opened at $90.72. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 29,404 shares.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

