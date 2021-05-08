Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.02, but opened at $90.72. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 29,404 shares.
The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.
About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.
