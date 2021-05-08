Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $357.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $337.00 to $357.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $243.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

