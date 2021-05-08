Morgan Stanley Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $75.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYV. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.83.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

