Morgan Stanley Boosts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $13.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.81.

NOV stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NOV by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

