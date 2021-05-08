Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $25.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of TS stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

