Morgan Stanley Increases Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $26.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

OUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE OUT opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

