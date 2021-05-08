Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $421,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

