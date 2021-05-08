Morgan Stanley Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $15.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

