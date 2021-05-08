Morgan Stanley Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $74.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.85.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 820,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,195 shares of company stock worth $20,126,637 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.