Morgan Stanley Raises MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target to $38.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.13.

MGP stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

